Thought I would lose myself, do drugs and die: John Boyega on 'Star Wars' fame

Actor John Boyega says the idea of becoming famous after his debut in "Star Wars" franchise scared him. The actor, who joined the movie series as Finn in "The Force Awakens" and followed it up with "The Last Jedi" and "Rise of Skywalker" , said he used to feel that the pressure of fame would push him into drugs.

''It was stressful to think 'I'm going to be famous and then it's all going to be over'. I thought I would lose myself, do drugs and die," Boyega, 27, told Sunday Mirror. The actor, however, is coming to terms with his celebrity status and wants to produce films at some point in future.

