Kanye West marks Sunday Service one-year anniversary

American rapper Kanye West celebrated the one-year anniversary of Sunday Service at L.A's Skid Row. According to TMZ, this month, the rapper was in DTLA, where he conducted a Sunday service at the Union Rescue Mission in Skid Row, a homeless shelter offering food and spiritual guidance for the needy.

At a point, Kanye and his choir got on the mic and did some preaching. However, Kanye got into a lot of discussions on different topics. He spoke about the houseless situation in Hollywood, and elsewhere.

He further mentioned that he had a dream of a global solution. West also told about how Sunday Service itself saved him since it began a full year ago.

Kanye's Sunday Service events have made waves amongst his fans, most recently held at Joel Osteen's megachurch, Lakewood Church, in Houston, before releasing his opera titled "Nebuchadnezzar." A second opera, titled 'Mary', debuted earlier this month. The American rapper dropped his new album called 'Jesus is Born' on Christmas which was followed by his previous album 'Jesus is King.' (ANI)

