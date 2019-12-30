This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

This Is Us Season 4 is currently on a mid-season hiatus and the ardent viewers of the American television series are passionate to get the answers of a number of questions. Here we have some latest updates on the series that is set to be back in January 2020.

This Is Us Season 4 is vital to all of us, mainly for the introduction of a bunch of new characters who have become an integral part of stories. The voiceover for the promo cites, "On January 14, This Is Us returns with a very special guest, and one unbelievable moment." The relationship between Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) and its outcome needs answer to the viewers.

In the promo released for This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 shows Kate kisses Toby and asking him, "I feel you're pulling away, am I crazy?" She looks quite emotional while asking him such question while he stares at her but instead of reassuring her, he continues to be silent with a look of resignation.

Their relationship is undeniably having ups and downs. They have become parents of a son who's expected blind, but they really don't feel having time for each other. While he keeps himself in talks to his CrossFit friends, he hardly paid notice that he is hurting Kate who continues to put on more weight due to stress.

Many fans expect this couple to communicate their needs with each other and solve the issue as they have previously overcame so many things together. Hopefully, they will be able to do it again otherwise they need to see therapy.

Another important part of This Is Us Season 4 is the love story between Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and Zoe Baker (Melanie Liburd). While both want to marry each other, Kevin intends to be a father after marriage while she expresses her interest not to mother even a child. Since then, we have seen him depressed while staying with his alcoholic uncle.

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 titled 'Light and Shadows' is slated to premiere on Tuesday, January, 2020 on NBC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

