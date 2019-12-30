Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dating app Bumble blocks Sharon Stone's account after users report her profile as fake

The American actor Sharon Stone voiced her frustration on social media on Monday as she revealed how the dating site Bumble blocked her account as the other users reported her profile, not believing it to be genuine.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 23:24 IST
Dating app Bumble blocks Sharon Stone's account after users report her profile as fake
American actor Sharon Stone. Image Credit: ANI

The American actor Sharon Stone voiced her frustration on social media on Monday as she revealed how the dating site Bumble blocked her account as the other users reported her profile, not believing it to be genuine. The Golden Globe-winning actor said that she was locked out of her account after other users claimed it was fake.

"I went on the Bumble dating sight and they closed my account," she wrote in a Twitter post. Stone said other users thought the profile "couldn't possibly be me!!" She added, "Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

Following the incident, the dating app restored her account and tweeted, they were "so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive." "Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn't photo verified," a Bumble representative told CNN.

In 1984, Stone married producer Michael Greenburg but the pair split three years later. Her second marriage was to journalist Phil Bronstein in 1998, which lasted until 2004 when their divorce was finalised, cited CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: Most appealing head-coach openings

The head-coaching carousel is in full swing again, with the potential for a quarter of the league to be searching for new leaders. Even more so than usual, ownership could be the top factor in determining which openings should be most entic...

4 medium intensity earthquakes hit J-K

Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 1042 p...

UPDATE 3-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States milit...

UPDATE 2-Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 mln for improper sharing of user data

Brazils Ministry of Justice said on Monday it fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million reais 1.6 million for improperly sharing user data. The ministrys department of consumer protection said it had found that data from 443,000 Facebo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019