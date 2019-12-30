Dating app Bumble blocks Sharon Stone's account after users report her profile as fake

The American actor Sharon Stone voiced her frustration on social media on Monday as she revealed how the dating site Bumble blocked her account as the other users reported her profile, not believing it to be genuine. The Golden Globe-winning actor said that she was locked out of her account after other users claimed it was fake.

"I went on the Bumble dating sight and they closed my account," she wrote in a Twitter post. Stone said other users thought the profile "couldn't possibly be me!!" She added, "Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

Following the incident, the dating app restored her account and tweeted, they were "so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive." "Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn't photo verified," a Bumble representative told CNN.

