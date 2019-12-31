Travis Knight may quit 'Uncharted' due to Tom Holland's date issues

Director Travis Knight may depart Sony's "Uncharted" adaptation starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland. According to Deadline, the production of the long-in-development video game adaptation is facing further delay as Holland is busy filming the next "Spider-Man" sequel for Sony.

Sources said if Knight quits the job the studio will move forward with with a new director and a new release date on "Uncharted". Rafe Judkins and "Iron Man" writers Art Marcum & Matt Holloway have penned the latest draft of the script.

Knight will be the second director to leave the film after Dan Trachtenberg departed earlier this year.

