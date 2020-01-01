Left Menu
Gemma Arterton didn't expect to enjoy working on 'The King's Man'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 10:30 IST
Gemma Arterton didn't expect to enjoy working on 'The King's Man'
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Having had bad experiences on big-budget films previously, actor Gemma Arterton says she didn't expect to have a ball while working on "The King's Man" . However, the actor, who stars in the prequel of action spy comedy franchise "Kingsman", didn't name any franchise films that she has been has a part of.

"I loved making it and I wasn't expecting to because I've had bad experiences on those big things. "But here, I just had a really good time," Arterton told UK's Harper's Bazaar magazine.

She has worked on blockbusters such as the James Bond movie "Quantum of Solace", "Clash of the Titans" and "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" . The 33-year-old actor said she is a self-critical artiste but there are certain rare moments of pride.

"I'm so hard on myself, it's getting to the point where I think I just shouldn't see the end result. The ultimate goal when you're an actor is that you don't feel like yourself any more - you're someone else. "I had moments of that in 'The Escape' and again in some of the work we're doing on 'Black Narcissus'. But it's rare for that to happen," Arterton said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

