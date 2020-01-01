Kathy Griffin, Randy Bick announce New Year's Eve engagement, marriage

Comics Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are set to tie the knot in the new year. The couple made the surprise announcement on New Year's Eve and said they were going ahead with the nuptials after midnight.

Griffin, 59, revealed the news in a clip that featured her and Bick dressed in formalwear. "Happy New Year! And, surprise! We're getting married! Tonight! After midnight!" the couple said in unison in the video.

"She said yes!" Bick, 41, added. The couple started dating in 2011 after meeting at a wine festival.

They briefly parted ways in November 2018, after being together for seven years then, but reunited in April 2019.

