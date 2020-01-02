Kashmir-set 'Half Widow' gets limited theatrical release on January 6

"Half Widow", a drama set in Kashmir and directed by Los Angeles-based debutant Danish Renzu, is slated for a limited theatrical release in the country on January 6. The Urdu-Kashmiri language film, co-written by Renzu and Gaya Bhola, follows a woman from Srinagar who is in search of her abducted husband.

"Half Widow" has received a 'UA' certificate from The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Theatre chain PVR cinemas is releasing the film in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Jammu, according to a press release.

The 91 minute-long film already released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. Co-produced by Renzu and Bhola, "Half Widow" stars Neelofar Hamid, Shahnawaz Bhat, Mir Sarwar and Haseena Sofi in the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.