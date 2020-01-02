Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrate New Year separately

Make up mogul Kylie Jenner and her rapper ex Travis Scott enjoyed and celebrated their New Year's night separately. According to E! News, Kylie kicked off the New Year at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah with her close friends including Yris Palmer and Zack Bia.

Through the TV-star's social media, it seemed she had an amazing evening with her close friends. Kylie rocked the party in a silver sequined dress paired up with knee-length silver sequined boots.

Travis on the other hand, as it appeared, spent the last day of 2019 with the Canadian singer The Weeknd. The singer even uploaded a photograph on his Instagram of himself with The Weekend, and captioned it 'Dudley bro's.'

Despite celebrating New Year's Eve apart from each other, there is an enormous amount of love and respect between the couple. In a recent interview, Travis was vocal about his love for Kylie and said, "I love her (Stormi) mommy and I always will." (ANI)

