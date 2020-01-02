Left Menu
Development News Edition

Same-sex 'Dancing on Ice' couple sparks hopes of greater LGBT+ representation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:55 IST
Same-sex 'Dancing on Ice' couple sparks hopes of greater LGBT+ representation

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Jan 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two men taking to the ice might seem uncontroversial, but as a same-sex couple competing together this week on British reality TV show "Dancing On Ice", singer Ian Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers are set to make television history.

The show, which begins on January 5, will mark the first time a same-sex couple has competed together on a dance-themed reality TV show in Britain, sparking hopes from campaigners of more in the year to come. "It's long overdue but very welcome, proving that same-sex couples are increasingly in the mainstream and accepted," veteran LGBT+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday.

"For young people, particularly those coming to terms with an LGBT+ identity, having same-sex couples on primetime television is a very positive, supportive affirmation of who they are." While the "Dancing On Ice" pairing will be a British television first, same-sex couples have performed in other competitive reality TV shows around the world.

In 2016, U.S. model and actor Nyle DiMarco and South African dancer Keo Motsepe peeled off from their female partners to dance a routine together on the U.S. show "Dancing With The Stars". Drag queen Courtney Act, whose real name is Shane Jenek, was paired with a male partner for the Australian version of "Dancing With The Stars", taking to the stage for the first dance in February 2019 and eventually being voted runner-up.

And last month, actor Jakob Fauerby and professional dancer Silas Holst won the Danish version of the show. There has been a long tradition of same-sex couples in dance, according to a spokesman at London's Pineapple Dance Studios, which regularly hosts both same-sex and mixed couples.

"As in popular plays in which gender roles are deliberately confused to serve the plot of the play, adding same-sex couples to popular shows might help to educate the audience about the skills and strengths necessary to execute a technical piece." Last year, two professional dancers on the BBC's long-running flagship show "Strictly Come Dancing" performed in a same-sex pairing, raising hopes that a contestant might follow suit when the programme airs again later this year.

At the time, the BBC said in a statement the show, which has frequently featured LGBT+ contestants, was "inclusive". "We are completely open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise," the BBC said.

However, the dance routine sparked almost 200 complaints from viewers, showing the issue still mattered, said Lisa Power, a founder of British LGBT+ rights group Stonewall. "It clearly does still matter because there are still people squawking with indignation about it. It won't matter when nobody bats an eyelid," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Savarkar had 'physical relationship' with Nathuram Godse, says Congress Seva Dal booket in MP

A booklet, which was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, has claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had physical relationship with the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said t...

40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam to get pattas

The Assam government on Thursday decided to provide land pattas deeds to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of the state on January 28, an official said here. It was decided at a review meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Manageme...

States passing anti-CAA resolutions are misleading people:

States passing resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are misleading people, as citizenship falls under the Centres purview, BJP working president J P Nadda said here on Thursday. The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a reso...

Lucknow court grants bail to four arrested by UP police after probe into anti-CAA violence

A court here on Thursday granted bail to four people, including two students of Nadwa college, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in violence during protests against the polices crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi. Add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020