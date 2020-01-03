Left Menu
Netflix renews Michael B Jordon's 'Raising Dion' for season 2

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 03-01-2020 11:43 IST
  Created: 03-01-2020 11:43 IST
Netflix renews Michael B Jordon's 'Raising Dion' for season 2

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed superhero drama "Raising Dion" for a second season. The drama, which has Michael B Jordon attached as executive producer, debuted on Netflix in October and follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Jordan).

According to Variety, the sophomore season will include eight one-hour episodes and has Carol Barbee returning as showrunner. Other executive producers are Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth and Dennis Liu.

Charles D King's MACRO is producing the project. Production on the second season will begin this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

