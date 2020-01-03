Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott to headline Coachella 2020

Coachella 2020 has announced its full lineup and it includes rock band Rage Against the Machine, rapper-singer Travis Scott and singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. The musicians will be headlining both the weekends in April.

Other high-profile acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Thom Yorke, DaBaby, Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Daniel Caesar, and more. The festival revealed on its official Twitter page that the first weekend (April 10-12) is already sold out, and pre-sale for the second (April 17-19) will begin on January 6.

Singers Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande headlined Coachella last year.

