'Twilight' actor Peter Facinelli, girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison engaged

"Twilight" star Peter Facinelli is engaged to his actor-writer girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison. The couple got engaged during their holiday getaway in Mazatlan, Mexico, reported People magazine.

"Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring," Facinelli's representative told the publication. Both Harrison and Facinelli also shared the pictures from their engagement dinner on the beach on Instagram.

Facinelli is best known for his role as Carlisle Cullen in the "Twilight" films, while Harrison's acting credits include guest roles on "One Tree Hill" , "The Craft Store" and "Two Guys One Truck".

