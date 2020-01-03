Left Menu
Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked

The 'Uncut Gems' actor became the latest victim of hacking when a series of racist and offensive posts were made from his Twitter account this Thursday.

Adam Sandler's Twitter page went haywire starting from 5:34 PM (local time) (Picture Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Uncut Gems' actor became the latest victim of hacking when a series of racist and offensive posts were made from his Twitter account this Thursday. This came just days after Mariah Carrey's Twitter account was taken over in a similar manner.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Adam Sandler's Twitter page went haywire starting from 5:34 PM (local time) when derogatory remarks started to appear that targeted racial groups and famous people. While one Tweet made an offensive remark about Mariah Carey another had an abusive post that targeted the American president, Donald Trump. The hackers also re-tweeted a post that made racist remarks about Barack Obama.

A representative of Sandler intimated the media that the hijacked account was locked instantly when the issue came to their notice. Just like in Carey's case, the Tweets on Sandler's page referred to the Chuckling Squad hacker group that was responsible for breaching through Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter account back in August 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

