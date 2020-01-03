Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kylie Jenner's upcoming collaboration with daughter Stormi

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner gave a teaser of her new upcoming collection of Kylie Cosmetics along with a sneak-peak at a product named after her daughter Stormi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 17:08 IST
Kylie Jenner's upcoming collaboration with daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Webster . Image Credit: ANI

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner gave a teaser of her new upcoming collection of Kylie Cosmetics along with a sneak-peak at a product named after her daughter Stormi. According to People magazine, the 22-year media personality shared a picture of Stormi on Instagram who can be seen looking at a spread of colour swatches labelled 'Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Collection 2020.'

Kylie captioned the photograph, "coming soon.. [?]." The photo disclosed a product named after her daughter with pink packaging covered with colourful butterflies.

To which one of her sisters Khloe Kardashian commented, 'Cutest.' It's kind of out there that Stormi would be making her own lip kit, considered how much she loves playing with makeup which can be seen through Kylie's social media.

In an 'Offical Kylie Office Tour' video posted by Kylie on her youtube channel, revealed that little Stormi spends plenty of time with her mom at her workplace. Kylie in the youtube video said: "Stormi does spend a lot of time here. She really never leaves my side, so we're here all the time. She'll have lunch here, dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here."

Keeping up with Kardashian star further mentioned that little Stormi motivates her each and every day to work harder and become a better person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Scrumhalf Webb eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will be eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after agreeing to join Pro14 team Ospreys from the French side Toulon and the Welsh Rugby Union WRU allowing a six-month dispensation from its usual selection policy....

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

Minsk Belarus, Jan 3 AP Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving economic ties. Belarus state-owned Belneftekhim oil company said Friday that Moscow h...

Pushcart vendor crushed to death by speeding car on Hamirpur-Shimla NH

A 45-year-old pushcart vendor was crushed to death after a speeding car hit him from behind on the Hamirpur-Shimla national highway, a police spokesman said. Kamal Kant came under the wheels on Thursday night near Bhira on Gasoti Khad Bridg...

Nepal elephant festival scrutinised for beauty and bruises

Sauraha Nepal, Jan 3 AFP Hundreds cheered as the three beauty contest finalists strolled out into the middle of the grounds and raised their painted trunks to the judges -- symbols of all that is admired and denounced at Nepals annual eleph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020