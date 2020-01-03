Jennifer Aniston celebrates New Year with close friends in Mexico

American star Jennifer Aniston spent New Year in Mexico with close friends Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel. According to People magazine, Jennifer, Jimmy and Jason started their New Year's Eve ritual in Cancun together. The trio was then also joined by Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney and Bateman's wife Amanda Anka.

"They enjoyed a sit-down dinner and then also celebrated on the beach," said a source to People. The group also celebrated together last year in Jackson Hole, however, it was much colder than this year's beach getaway.

Aniston also admitted that she just loves having friends over and entertaining them. In Elle's January cover story from last year, she spoke about how her home is constantly filled with friends and food.

One of Jennifer's close friends mentioned that she is the 'social glue' that has kept their group together, reported People magazine.` "When she's not in town, we almost don't know what to do with ourselves," said Kristin Han, Aniston's close friend and close friend.

To which the former 'Friends' star laughed and said, "They don't know what to do. They don't know where to go. They don't know how to eat. They don't know how to socialize." Aniston has maintained her reputation as the go-to party queen when she hosted a holiday celebration last month.

Aniston will be next seen at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, where she has been nominated for her work in 'The Morning Show.' (ANI)

