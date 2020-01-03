Left Menu
I always got your back: Sara Ali Khan to brother Ibrahim

Actor Sara Ali Khan is sliding into the weekend in style as she is seen having a refreshing time in the clear blue seawater of Maldives.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in Maldives (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sara Ali Khan is sliding into the weekend in style as she is seen having a refreshing time in the clear blue seawater of Maldives. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share another bout of her dreamy vacation pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

"I always got your back," the 'Simmba' actor captioned the post expressing never-ending support to her brother. The actor was seen chilling in a swimming pool in a colourful swimming float while her brother was posing on a flamingo themed swimming float.

The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a striped-line design bikini. Earlier in the day, the actor shared pictures donning a white and sea-green bikini with the clear blue sky and crystal clear water accentuating the actress's beauty.

On work front, Sara is presently vacationing in the exotic islands of the Maldives after ringing in 2020. She has two films in a loop this year, one of them being the comedy remake of 1995 fame 'Coolie No. 1' along with Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Imtiaz Ali, which is in the post-production stage. (ANI)

