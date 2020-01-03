Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes for more journeys with hubby

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is on a journey of love with husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene. The iconic actor took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable picture of her travelling with hubby and said that she wishes for more such journeys.

"More journeys with the ones you love...Where do we sign up?" the actor captioned the picture. On the work front, the actor will be making digital debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on the online streaming platform Netflix.

The 52-year-old actor was last seen in the multi starrer-'Kalank' alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu. Madhuri, along with husband Shriram, has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

