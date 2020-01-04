Jake Gyllenhaal to star in, produce 'Fun Home' adaptation

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal will reportedly produce and star in the film adaptation of Broadway musical "Fun Home" . The musical, based on Alison Bechdel's classic graphic novel of the same name, debuted on Broadway in 2015. It won seven Tony Awards, including best musical, at the time.

According to Broadway World, the story focuses on Alison's childhood and struggles with her father Bruce Bechdel's as well as her first year in college when she came out as a lesbian. Gyllenhaal, who will produce the film through his production company, Nine Stories Productions, will take on the role of Bruce Bechdel.

Sam Gold, who won a Tony Award for directing the original Broadway production, will return to helm the film project.

