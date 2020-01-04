Would love to direct a new 'Evil Dead' movie: Sam Raimi

Filmmaker Sam Raimi says he would like to direct a new film in the "Evil Dead" franchise with its star Bruce Campbell. In 2018, Campbell announced on Twitter that he had retired from playing the character Ash, which he portrayed in three "Evil Dead" movies.

"I would love to direct a new 'Evil Dead' movie... but I'd really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he's retired the character. I hope not," the director told Entertainment Weekly. Raimi also revealed that he, Rob Tapert and Campbell are developing a new 'Evil Dead' movie with an unnamed director.

"Bruce, Rob and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new Evil Dead story that he will direct," he said. "The horror series started in 1981 with "Evil Dead" , which was one of the highest grosser of the year, it was followed by two sequels -- "Evil Dead II" (1987) and "Army of Darkness" (1992).

A 2013 reboot, directed by Fede Alvarez of "Don't Breathe" fame, also enjoyed both critical and commercial success.

