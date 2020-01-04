Left Menu
Todd Phillips wants to explore Batman based in Joker's 'beautiful' Gotham

  • Los Angeles
  Updated: 04-01-2020 13:22 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 13:17 IST
Filmmaker Todd Phillips wishes to tell the story of iconic DC superhero Batman set in the world of his film "Joker", that explored the origins of the character's arch-nemesis The Joker. Phillips's movie introduced Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and his transformation into the Clown Prince of Crime. The film also featured a young Bruce Wayne, who, as per comics, grows up to become Gotham's savior Batman.

Talking to Variety, the director teased the idea of a movie about the Caped Crusader set in the world he created with "Joker". "It's a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham," Phillips said.

The director, however, quickly clarified that it could be some other filmmaker who can make the movie. "I'm not saying I'm going to do that. What was interesting to me about the inclusion of Batman in our movie was, 'What kind of Batman does that Gotham make?' That's all I meant by that," Phillips added.

Warner Bros, the studio behind "Joker", is already working on a film about the superhero. Titled "The Batman" , the film is being directed by Matt Reeves and features Robert Pattinson as the titular hero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

