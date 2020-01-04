Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidharth, Kiara vacationing together in Africa?

Sidharth Malhotra has shared his happy vibe with the world through some latest stills from his vacation. And why not? When his lady love (Kiara Advani) is accompanying him on the New Year vacation, he has got all the right reasons to be happy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 15:05 IST
Sidharth, Kiara vacationing together in Africa?
Sidharth Malhotra . Image Credit: ANI

Sidharth Malhotra has shared his happy vibe with the world through some latest stills from his vacation. And why not? When his lady love (Kiara Advani) is accompanying him on the New Year vacation, he has got all the right reasons to be happy. The actor took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to share a picture where he can be seen soaking the early rays of the sun amidst eye-soothing greenery.

Kiara also shared several moments with her fans through multiple posts from the vacation. The frames showcase Kiara enjoying amidst the African greens to taking a hot balloon ride. Sidharth captioned one of the pictures on Instagram as, "Starting the year with soaking up the morning sun Mother Nature at its best!" while Kiara shared, "Further you look, closer you feel."

The pictures and posts do not feature the two together, however they have a lot in common. From the location to the backdrops to the mood, it is evident that the rumoured couple has most probably decided to take their relationship a step ahead, ringing in their New Year together. Though the story of Sidharth and Kiara's rumoured relationship is doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now, there is a possibility that the truth may unfold with their confirmation now. However, there has been no confirmation or couple pictures shared by either of the actors yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Ash Barty gets tough draw in her home Brisbane tournament

Brisbane, Jan 4 AP No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty will begin the new year with a tough draw at the Brisbane International. Shes one of six Grand Slam champions in her half of the draw. There are three others her quarter at her home tournament....

Cricket-Labuschagne hits record heights in 'special' summer

Steve Smith has set some pretty lofty standards for Australian batting in recent years but Marnus Labuschagnes exploits in the five home tests this season now bear comparison, especially after he broke a 67-year-old scoring record on Saturd...

Sikh protesters outside Pakistan embassy, say attack on place of worship will not be tolerated

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC and Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest over the recent mob attack on one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan. The protesters, with placards in their hands, rais...

Snake venom worth Rs 1.5cr seized, three arrested in Bengal

Three persons have been arrested in West Bengals Malda district with snake venom worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the trio from a hotel in En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020