Live-action 'Barbie' movie a very exciting prospect: Greta Gerwig

Critcally-acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig's next project will be a live-action "Barbie" film featuring Margot Robbie and director says the story has "exciting prospect". Gerwig, who is currently riding high on the success of her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's coming-of-age tale "Little Woman", will be writing the movie with her partner, "Marriage Story" director Noah Baumbach.

"She (Robbie) came to us and had a very exciting idea and was interested to hear our ideas. I can't really speak to it yet because it’s early days but it’s a very exciting prospect," the director said during an appearance on Variety's "The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin" podcast. She quipped that she has a "girl crush" on Robbie, adding, "Doesn't everyone?"

The Oscar-nominated director and writer revealed she is also working on a musical. "One thing I feel that the world is really missing right now is tap dancing. I'm just going to say that. Tap dancing is my favorite," she said without divulging any further details about the project.

She will also be acting in a New York Theatre Workshop production of Anton Chekhov’s "Three Sisters ".

