It hurts to be torn apart: Hailey Bieber on online trolling

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber has said that social media has become the "breeding ground for cruelty" after being subjected to online abuse for months. The 23-year-old model posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying the constant online trolling does affect her.

"Instagram, Twitter, etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don't take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. "I could sit here all day and say they hate doesn't bug me, that the words that are said don't affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! (sic)" Hailey wrote.

The model, who has 24 followers on Instagram, said it "hurts" to be compared to other people and kept on a pedestal. "It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don't measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on.

"I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it's important, to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully, it speaks to someone struggling with the same. With that being said Happy New Year. Let's connect more," Hailey said.

