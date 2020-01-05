Jennifer Lopez says she considered stripping before her career took off

One of the biggest names of the entertainment fraternity, Jennifer Lopez' initial days were not so smooth. She considered stripping before her career took off. The 50-year-old admitted while being interviewed by W Magazine, "There was a moment in my life when my friends, who were also dancers, told me about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey."

Her friends assured that she didn't need to be topless. It came as a huge relief, but finally, she couldn't do it. "It sounded awfully good when I was broke and eating pizza every day, but I never did it," she voiced. Jennifer kept on chasing her passion and grabbed the role on 'In Living Color', the 90s sketch comedy series.

Fame followed thereafter. However, recently when she was to portray the role of a stripper in 'Hustlers', she felt unsure all over again. "I was a little nervous about doing this movie because I had never played someone this dark or complicated," she expressed. "Ramona reminded me of that girlfriend we all have who is exciting but can also get you into trouble," the actor-singer quipped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.