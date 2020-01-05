Stay blessed... stay blissed: Meghna Gulzar wishes Deepika Padukone on her b'day

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on Sunday wished and blessed actor Deepika Padukone on her 34th birthday. "You are cherished! Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! Stay blessed... stay blissed," tweeted the 'Chhapaak' director.

Gulzar also shared a picture of her with Padukone from the sets of 'Chhapaak' where the actor was seen donning the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal on whom the upcoming film is based. Yesterday, Padukone was seen celebrating her birthday eve with Gulzar and co-actor Vikrant Massey in Mumbai.

Gulzar and Padukone joined hands for their upcoming film 'Chhapaak' which is set to hit the theatres on January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

