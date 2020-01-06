Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-J.Lo, Billy Porter wow Golden Globes red carpet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 05:36 IST
UPDATE 1-J.Lo, Billy Porter wow Golden Globes red carpet
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ethanharv)

"Pose" star Billy Porter wowed the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday with an all-white outfit trailed by a long, feathered white train as celebrities including "Hustlers" actress Jennifer Lopez, sporting a giant green and gold bow on a classic white gown, arrived for 2020's first big Hollywood awards ceremony. British actress Olivia Colman, star of "The Crown," singer Elton John, and "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, who directed leading movie contender "Marriage Story," was also among the first to arrive for the informal dinner.

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, both nominated for their roles in "The Morning Show" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" respectively, are among dozens of other A-list invitees on a night where there are few safe bets on the eventual winners. The awards, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), have shown a knack for rewarding movies that go on to do well at the Oscars in February.

Netflix's wrenching "Marriage Story" and costly gangster epic "The Irishman" lead a field of dramatic movie contenders for Golden Globes. Immersive World War One movie "1917" and religious biography "The Two Popes" round out the movie drama contenders. "The winners are not that predictable. There are four legitimate contenders for top movie drama," Matthew Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, said ahead of the Sunday's live televised ceremony.

With acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais hosting for the first time in four years, anything could happen at the informal, often boozy dinner in Beverly Hills. One of the closest contests is for best movie drama actor between publicity-averse stars Joaquin Phoenix and Adam Driver.

Phoenix's terrifying "Joker" performance has made him a force to be reckoned with this year, while Driver's heart-wrenching role as a father resisting divorce and its consequences follows acclaimed turns as villain Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and political tale "The Report." A win in the best movie drama or comedy/musical fields by Netflix would mark the biggest Hollywood breakthrough so far by streaming services that have revolutionized the entertainment industry. Netflix leads the pack with a total of 34 nominations across film and television.

One of the few actor shoo-ins on Sunday appears to be Renee Zellweger for her role as the legendary entertainer Judy Garland in "Judy." "She gave a universally admired performance, and the HFPA has a history of honoring her," said Belloni

Lopez, who wowed audiences as a feisty pole dancer in "Hustlers," which she also produced, appears to be the favorite for the supporting actress statuette, while Pitt is the presumed front-runner for his supporting role as a 1960s stunt man in the nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," awards watchers say. On the television side, Aniston crowned her return to the small screen with an acting nomination for "The Morning Show," one of the first offerings from Apple TV+. The show also is in the running for best TV drama series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

Iran ex-Guards chief vows to turn Tel Aviv 'to dust'

A former head of Irans Revolutionary Guards threatened to turn the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv to dust if the US attacks targets in Iran. If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to...

Muse® by Interaxon Inc. Just Gave Us a New Reason to Meditate: a Comfy, Brain Sensing Fabric Headband with Day-to-Night Support and All-New Responsive Go-to-Sleep Journeys

Capitalizing on the award-winning neurofeedback developed for both the Original Muse and Muse 2, Muse S allows users to comfortably go from daytime use into bedtime prep and introduces Go-to-Sleep Journeys that react to your body and mind.L...

UPDATE 1-NFL-Garrett out as head coach at Cowboys, announces owner Jones

Jason Garrett is out after a decade as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones announced on Sunday, a week after the National Football Leagues most valuable team failed to make the playoffs.Jones had kept faith with Garrett duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020