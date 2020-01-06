'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' shines at Golden Globes 2020

The comedy-drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' shone brightly at the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Award as it bagged the best Best Motion Picture (musical or comedy) award at the ceremony. The movie was up against major entries like 'Knives Out', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Rocketman' and Netflix's 'Dolemite Is My Name'.

Megastar Brad Pitt also received the award for his supporting role in the film. His fellow nominees were Al Pacino and Joe Pesci from Netflix's 'The Irishman', Tom Hanks from 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' and Anthony Hopkins from 'Two Popes'. The film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is set in Los Angeles of 1969 and revolves around the life of an actor and his stunt body double.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

