I'm sorry: Brian Cox apologises to fellow nominees after first Golden Globe win

Hollywood veteran Brian Cox took home his maiden best actor in a TV drama series trophy for his role on HBO's "Succession" at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, and the actor said he never expected to win the honour. Cox, who plays Logan Roy, the ruthless media mogul and patriarch at the centre of the HBO drama, beat out competition that included Kit Harrington ( "Game of Thrones" ), Rami Malek ("Mr Robot"), Tobias Menzies ( "The Crown" ) and Billy Porter ("Pose").

After receiving the award he apologised to his fellow nominees. "I'm sorry. I mean, this kind of event does your head in. First of all, I want to apologize to my fellow nominees for winning this. I mean, I'm sorry. And that's all I can say.

"I'm sorry, but I never expected this. And I've been in this business, well, next year, I've been in this business for 60 years. I mean, I started when I was two. I just never thought this would ever happen to me, so I'm a wee bit shocked," Cox said. He went on to thank the cast, crew of "Succession" and gave a special shout-out to series creator Jesse Armstrong.

"He's inspired us to do the best work. There’s nothing like it when a showrunner comes along... who empowers you to do your best work, so thank you Jesse, because if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t have this." "Succession" also won the prize for best drama series.

