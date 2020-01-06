Michelle Williams bags best actor in limited series at Golden Globes

Actor Michelle Williams on Sunday won the Best Female Actor Award in a Limited Series or Television Movie category for her role as Gwen Verdon on FX's 'Fosse/Verdon'. Other nominees that were in the race are Joey King for 'The Act', Helen Mirren for 'Catherine the Great', and Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever for 'Unbelievable'.

While receiving the award, Williams took the opportunity to deliver a speech about the right of women to choose. "I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made and also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists because as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice," Hollywood Reporter quoted Williams as saying.

"Thank God, or whoever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours. So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years," the 39-year-old actor said during the speech. Williams had also received her first Emmy Award for her portrayal in the same series, earlier in September 2019. While receiving the Emmy, the actor delivered a powerful speech on equal pay.

The 77th edition of the prestigious Golden Globes awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

