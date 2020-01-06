Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas peck romantic kiss at Golden Globe red carpet

Actor Priyanka Chopra rocked the red carpet look along with husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas, and the madly in love couple made sure to have fun as they kissed each other on the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (local time).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Golden Globes. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra rocked the red carpet look along with husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas, and the madly in love couple made sure to have fun as they kissed each other on the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (local time). The couple got candid with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. Kit Hoover shared that she felt the heat between the couple when she saw them at the Met Gala Red Carpet. The reality TV star, along with Scott Evans teased the couple about their 'Limo Love' at the Met gala. The madly in love couple even gave each other a little peck on the lips for the 'Kiss Cam', as asked by Hoover after which Priyanka took up the duty to wipe her lipstick off Nick's lips. Talking about their look, Chopra was all dolled up donning a pink off-shoulder gown from Cristina Ottaviano and her dazzling neckpiece from Bvlgari, accentuating her overall ensemble. She also carried a Jimmy Choo clutch and wore pointed heels to polish off the look.

Jonas, on the other hand, was all suited up in a black colored pea-coat.The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the red carpet event. The actor posted two pictures with her husband and one of herself flaunting her semi-long tail gown. The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

