Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ crosses 700mn views over YouTube

Blackpink is always on the headlines. The music video of K-Pop girl band Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' has hit the milestone of 700 million YouTube videos.

Blackpink, the globally renowned South Korean girl group has added a new record with their latest hit 'Kill This Love'. Released in April, 'Kill This Love' crossed 700 million hits on Saturday evening, YG Entertainment revealed. It took approximately nine months for the Blackpink rappers, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa to achieve this milestone in just a period of less than one year.

'Kill This Love' is the second Korean-language extended play (EP) and third EP overall by Blackpink released on April 5, 2019. The Japanese version was released through YGEX and Interscope, on October 16, 2019.

The Korean-American rapper, Teddy Park created the lyrics for 'Kill This Love' with equal contribution given by Bekuh BOOM. The 3:13 minutes lengthy song has been nominated at the Gaon Chart Music Awards.

Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' also won the Music Video of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards. Apart from this success over YouTube, the track entered Billboard's Hot 100 single chart and placed 41st, the highest for a K-Pop girl group.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.