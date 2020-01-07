I knew 'Fleabag' was going to be special: Andrew Scott

"Fleabag" star Andrew Scott says though he knew the dark comedy would turn out to be special, in no way anyone from the team could have imagined it to burst onto the scene. The actor played the Hot Priest opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge's titular character in the second season of the BBC-Amazon series.

"I knew it was going to be special, but I don't think we could ever sort of forecast the enormous success and the fact that it's got such a huge audience and people love it so much. That really is genuinely amazing," Scott told Us Weekly. The actor, who was nominated for his first Golden Globe this year for his supporting role in the show, compared himself to a "little Bambi" at the ceremony.

"I need to find my feet. It was nuts," he added. The "Sherlock" alum said attending the awards show was surreal.

"You're looking at your genuine heroes and you just feel frightened and intimidated, but also thrilled.. The craziest thing that's happened today is being here with all the screaming. It's all the good kind of screaming. We like good screaming, don't we? Inside and outside of the bedroom," he said. "Fleabag" took home the golden gong for the best television series – musical or comedy and the best actress for actor-creator Waller-Bridge.

