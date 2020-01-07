Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gordon Ramsay to produce chef comedy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 13:13 IST
Gordon Ramsay to produce chef comedy

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is developing a single-camera chef comedy with Fox. The chef, who already has multiple unscripted shows on the network, will be backing the project through his Studio Ramsay along with SideCar Content Accelerator, headed by Gail Berman.

According to Deadline, the comedy is penned by Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, who are also attached as executive producers. The story revolves around a young chef named Laura, who decides to strike out on her own and open a restaurant after a huge blow up with her perfectionist, demanding, Ramsay-like mentor.

"But after a twist of fate throws them back together, she finds herself stuck with her opinionated, foul-mouthed former boss, not only in her kitchen but in her personal life too," the plot line read. There are no plans for Ramsay to act in the series.

The show is the latest addition to the chef's Fox slate which currently includes "Hell's Kitchen" , "MasterChef" , "MasterChef Junior" and "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Man robbed in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area

New Delhi India, Jan 7 ANI Four unidentified armed men were caught on camera robbing a man in Delhis Tilak Nagar on Monday.The incident took place near the office of Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Jarnail Singh wherein the robbers fired two rounds...

UPDATE 4-Australia strengthens bushfire defences as economic, environmental costs mount

Australian firefighters used a break from searing temperatures on Tuesday to strengthen containment lines around huge wildfires as the financial and environmental costs of the crisis mounted. More than 10.3 million hectares 25.5 million acr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown passKyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 i...

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager who says she was coerced into retracting an accusation she was gang-raped was given a suspended jail sentence by a Cyprus court on Tuesday.The case has drawn a rare rebuke from Britain and uproar from rights groups concer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020