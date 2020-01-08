Left Menu
'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dies at 45

  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:15 IST
Silvio Horta, creator of popular series "Ugly Betty" , was found dead in a motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. He was 45. Sources told Variety Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Miami.

A representative for the writer confirmed his death, but declined to comment on its nature. "Ugly Betty" , based on Colombian telenovela "Yo soy Betty, la fea", starred actor America Ferrera. Horta served as showrunner and head writer on the comedy-drama, which ran for four seasons on ABC from 2006 to 2010.

The "Ugly Betty" family took to social media to remember Horta. Ferrera said she was "stunned and heartbroken" by the news of his death.

"His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply," she wrote on Instagram. Ferrera also posted a photo of Horta with the team taken after one of the show's Golden Globe wins.

Vanessa Williams also took to Instagram to remember Horta. "Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta. His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest in Peace," she wrote.

Michael Urie said he will "forever be indebted" to Horta. In the wake of Horta's death, Christopher Gorham urged people to take care of one another.

"Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty. I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight," Horta wrote on the photo-video sharing site. Mark Indelicato said he was "devastated" by the news of the writer's death.

"Silvio gave me my start at 11 years old and trusted me with a character that was so close to his heart. He will be greatly missed by all," he said.

