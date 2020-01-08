Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shilpa Shetty Kundra kick starts shooting for 'Hungama 2'

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday kick-started the shoot for her upcoming comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' and shared a video with fans to show how excited she is for the new venture.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:01 IST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra kick starts shooting for 'Hungama 2'
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday kick-started the shoot for her upcoming comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' and shared a video with fans to show how excited she is for the new venture. The 44-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared an exciting video. She captioned the post as, "New beginnings: Hungama 2 | Day 1. Thrilled to be working with one of my favourite directors, #Priyadarshan Sir for the first time, while going back to where it all began @venusmovies @jainrtn."

"Happy, nervous, excited, anxious, humbled, and blessed - feeling a gamut of emotions right now! Need your love and support as I start this new journey today #newyear #newbeginnings #newmovie #excited #blessed #lookingforward #backtowork #love #gratitude," she concluded. The 'Dhadkan' actor posted a video in which she looked visibly excited as she entered Venus studios for the shoot. She told fans that she is excited about the new year, her new haircut and the start of the new project with her "favourite" director. Shilpa also asked fans for their love and support. The fitness diva wore a cropped black tee with high-waisted blue jeans in the clip.

'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of 'Hungama' is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years. The director-actor duo has worked together in comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhaag', and 'Malamaal Weekly'. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by the Ratan Jain, 'Hungama 2' is due to be out in theatres on 14 August 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cong fact-finding team interacts with JNU students

A four-member fact-finding team of the Congress visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday to probe the attack on students and faculty members by a masked mob earlier this week. The team comprising All India Mahila Congress chief ...

No Pune International Film Festival screenings at FTII

Films for the Pune International Film Festival will not be screened at Film and Television Institute of India FTII due to technical snags and the ongoing student agitations at the institute, an official said. Film screenings that were sche...

Cabinet approves ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India, France

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India and France. The agreement signed in March 2018 is valid for 7 years and incorporates provisions for auto-renewal.The Agreement ...

UPDATE 2-Greggs staff to cash in on UK vegan sausage roll success

British bakery operator Greggs said he will pay staff a special bonus after what the CEO described as a phenomenal year that included the launch of a vegan-friendly sausage roll and higher-than-expected profits.Greggs, present in more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020