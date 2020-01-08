Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood hails Deepika Padukone for joining JNU students during protest

A day after actor Deepika Padukone joined students protesting against the recent violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, director Vikramaditya Motwane on Wednesday hailed the actor's decision and called her a "true hero".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:05 IST
Bollywood hails Deepika Padukone for joining JNU students during protest
Director Vikramaditya Motwane and actor Bhumi Pednekar . Image Credit: ANI

A day after actor Deepika Padukone joined students protesting against the recent violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, director Vikramaditya Motwane on Wednesday hailed the actor's decision and called her a "true hero". The 'Sacred Games' director took to Twitter and said that Padukone's stand will inspire the younger generation of the country to ask questions.

"Deepika's stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully, they'll go out and educate themselves. And not parrot everything authority tells them. She's a true hero," Motwane's tweet read. Earlier in the day actors Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha also heaped praise on the 'Chhapaak' actor.

While Qureshi called Deepika a "Rockstar", Pednekar in her tweet said, "More power to you @deepikapadukone Can't wait to watch #Chappak tonight. United we stand." "No matter which political party you support, do u support violence? Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up? We can't sit on the fence any longer. Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up, & all those who spoke for speaking up. This is not the time to stay quiet," read Sinha's tweet.

Extending support to the actor, director Anurag Kashyap changed his display picture on Twitter to Deepika Padukone's picture from solidarity protest in New Delhi. On Tuesday evening, the Bollywood actor was seen standing with students as the demonstraters raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim". She did not issue any statement nor address the students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cong fact-finding team interacts with JNU students

A four-member fact-finding team of the Congress visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday to probe the attack on students and faculty members by a masked mob earlier this week. The team comprising All India Mahila Congress chief ...

No Pune International Film Festival screenings at FTII

Films for the Pune International Film Festival will not be screened at Film and Television Institute of India FTII due to technical snags and the ongoing student agitations at the institute, an official said. Film screenings that were sche...

Cabinet approves ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India, France

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India and France. The agreement signed in March 2018 is valid for 7 years and incorporates provisions for auto-renewal.The Agreement ...

UPDATE 2-Greggs staff to cash in on UK vegan sausage roll success

British bakery operator Greggs said he will pay staff a special bonus after what the CEO described as a phenomenal year that included the launch of a vegan-friendly sausage roll and higher-than-expected profits.Greggs, present in more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020