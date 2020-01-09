Left Menu
Fans celebrate release of Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' in Madurai

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth flocked to movie theatres in Madurai on Thursday for celebrating the release of his 167th film 'Darbar'.

Fans outside movie theatre in Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth flocked to movie theatres in Madurai on Thursday for celebrating the release of his 167th film 'Darbar'. Scores of fans were seen queuing up outside ticket windows of theatres and letting off crackers as a mark of celebration.

"Today we are celebrating by cutting the cake and by bursting crackers, all the fans want to watch the 'Darbar' movie. We are very excited to watch this film. I wish the superstar success for the film," said a fan Azghar. Many admirers of the actor came loaded with cakes and were also seen dancing and posing with the movie tickets during the celebrations.

"We are waiting to watch 'Darbar' movie. The movie was screening in the US last night and we are delighted that the review of the film was excellent," said another fan, Pallapandi. A similar celebration involving cake cutting was also seen in Coimbatore city of the state.

Amid the excitement of fans, the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for a special show of the film for four days in the theatres all over the state. There will be one extra show per day on January 9,10,13 and 14 for the film. Rajinikanth's 167th film 'Darbar' is an action-drama directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also features actress Nayanthara alongside the superstar and was released on January 9. (ANI)

