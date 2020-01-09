Left Menu
Is Red Dead Redemption 2 coming on Nintendo Switch? Get the details!
Image Credit: YouTube / Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2, the very popular video game of 2018, is still being played in the New Year with similar enthusiasm as it was during the time of its launch. Many gamers and experts have lauded Red Dead Redemption 2 as one of the best games of this decade.

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 was surprising released on November 5, 2019 making the gaming enthusiasts absolutely crazy for it. The demand for Red Dead Redemption 3 is minimal due to the several additions and updates in the existing game and fans are quite happy with it.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 going to have a Nintendo Switch port? While the Rockstar Games' action-adventure game was listed as available for the Xbox One and PS4, the Nintendo Switch was added and then removed from the listing. Rumors are up in the air that Red Dead Redemption 2 may be made to playable for the Nintendo Switch. But there is no official confirmation on it.

Many outlets claim that this was a glaring error of Target as one employee inserted the wrong data when the listing was updated. We need to remember that Rockstar previously stated that the game would not arrive on the Nintendo Switch even if the developers found adequate demand for a port.

Another issue of space becomes a hurdle for Red Dead Redemption 2 not to be available for the Nintendo Switch. The base version of the title needs minimum 80 gigabyte of storage space, while a Nintendo Switch game cartridge has a minimum capacity of 64 gigabyte. On PlayStation 4, the game is 80 gigabyte and requires two discs. There is no chance to avoid the limitation by compressing the assets of the game to reduce the size.

Red Dead Redemption 2 received multiple nominations and awards from gaming publications, winning several Game of the Year awards. Before release, it was nominated for Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards in 2016 and 2017.

