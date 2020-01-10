Prince to get an all-star Grammy tribute concert

Legendary singer Prince will be honoured with an all-star tribute after the 2020 Grammy Awards. According to Rolling Stone, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Foo Fighters, Chris Martin and Beck will be performing at the concert along with Prince's longtime friends and collaborators Sheila E, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

"Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" will be held on January 28, two days after the Grammys, at the Los Angeles Convention Centre and will be broadcast in April. The musician's old band, the Revolution, is also on board to perform.

"We are involved and looking forward to honouring Prince," drummer Bobby Z told the publication. Sheila E revealed that they are planning to perform the singer's iconic songs like "The Glamorous Life" and "America".

"Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time. With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. "He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy," Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan said in a statement.

In the past, the "Grammy Salute" concerts have honoured the Beatles, the Bee Gees, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Motown, and Aretha Franklin.

