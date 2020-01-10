Craig Russell's 'Lennox' book series getting TV adaptation

Author Craig Russell's mystery book series "Lennox" is coming to television with Robert Murphy attached to adapt. Synchronicity Films has bought the rights of the books and will adapt the period Scotland-set thriller for TV, reported Variety.

"Craig Russell's 'Lennox' is a fascinating character, taking inspiration from the classic noir detective and infusing him with freshness and bite through intricately researched setting, authenticity of the period and compelling plot. "We know that Robert will bring his wit and brilliant instinct for storytelling to this project, and we can't wait to showcase it to audiences hungry for innovative crime drama," said Claire Mundell, managing director and creative director of Synchronicity.

The books revolve around Lennox, a private eye, born in Scotland but raised in America after the Depression. He is "a damaged man in a hard city at a hard time" and gets caught between three Glasgow crime bosses – The Three Kings. "I am convinced Claire and the team offer the ideal partner in bringing Lennox – who is a subtly nuanced and complex character – to the screen," Russell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.