Bong Joon Ho to make a limited series on 'Parasite' for HBO

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:48 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:48 IST
South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is in negotiations with HBO for a limited series based on "Parasite" , which has emerged as one of the most talked about movies of the year. The film is also an award season darling since winning the Palme d’Or in Cannes last May. It won the best foreign language Golden Globe and is expected to earn multiple nominations at the Oscars besides picking up trophies from critics bodies, including the top honour from the National Society of Film Critics.

A series on the movie was hotly pursued by top streamers, including Netflix but Bong decided to go with HBO as it has a strong track record in limited series, according to Deadline. "Succession" executive producer Adam McKay and Bong will adapt the movie for a TV series.

Directed by Bong and written by Bong and Han Jin Won, "Parasite" stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun and Chang Hyae Jin. The film tells the story of two families from different sides of the class divide where members of a poor family scheme and manage to get to work in a wealthy household.

"Parasite" , which critics have found hard to slot into a genre, has become a global phenomenon, grossing USD 130M worldwide so far. It is Bong's seventh feature film following on from "Barking Dogs Never Bite" (2000), "Memories of Murder" (2003), "The Host" (2006), "Mother" (2009), "Snowpiercer" (2013), and "Okja" (2017).

