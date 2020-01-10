Shocking! Tanhaji, Darbar, Chhapaak movies leaked by Tamilrockers

One of the most popular piracy websites, Tamilrockers (or Tamil Rockers) has leaked Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior before its scheduled release date, January 10, 2020.

The much-awaited movie of Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has touched the big screens on Friday, January 10, 2020. Before the premiere of this movie, Tamilrockers started its black exploits by uploading it on its site. The piracy group website is specialized in exploiting movies by leaking before or on the release day.

With the leaking of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by Tamilrockers, the movie creators have suffered crores of rupees. Even Tamilrockers has leaked Rajnikanth's movie Darbar that was released on Thursday, January 9.

Apart from leaking Tanhaji and Darbar, the pirated website Tamilrockers has also leaked Deepika Padukone's movie Chhapaak. Chhapaak was slated to be released on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Tamilrockers was previously popular for leaking mainly Tamil movies. But now it has started leaking the Bollywood, Tollywood and even Hollywood movies along with it. On 14 March 2018, three men said to be behind the site were arrested. One of the men was believed to be the site administrator. On 23 May 2019, more members of Tamilrockers were arrested in Coimbatore.

