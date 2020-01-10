One Piece Chapter 968 to concentrate on treasure, Is it filled with gold and gems?

One Piece Chapter 968 is going to be intense, or you can say it is at its climax due to the finding of treasure mentioned in Chapter 967. The manga lovers are severely discussing on the treasure as they want to know what it is consisting of. Read the texts below to know more on Chapter 968.

How will One Piece Chapter 968 start? This is certainly a big question to the manga enthusiasts. But it is surely going to leave interesting cliffhanger to pave way for One Piece Chapter 969.

One Piece Chapter 968 will focus on Roger and his crew moving to Fishman Island and they found two poneglyphs. Roger was able to prove that he could trust his instinct as he found valuables by choosing to land on Fishman, EconoTimes noted.

One Piece Chapter 967 ended with Roger reach Laugh Tale Island and discovering the treasure known as 'One Piece'. Roger has been successful in fulfilling his lifelong dream of finding the last island and found the legendary treasure.

What kind of treasure is One Piece? Now fans are ardently waiting to know the kind of treasure in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 968. While many are saying the treasure may be consisting of gold and gems in huge quantity, other interesting theories claim that it is mainly a plan to unite all four seasons.

Unlike the previous chapters like One Piece Chapter 968, where we got a cliffhanger ending, the last chapter leaves us nothing but a story of how Roger became the Pirate King. With that, we're also blank for the events that may happen in the next chapter.

On the other hand, Oden will be returning to Wano and claim his throne for a short duration. The spoilers reveal that Orochi and Kaidou will conspire against Oden to take over the throne of Wano. Probably, we will get more hints what to see in One Piece Chapter 969.

You will have to wait a few more days for One Piece Chapter 968. It will be released on January 19, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.