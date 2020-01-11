Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs 'Chhapaak' makers to give credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer for inputs to film

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 11:55 IST
HC directs 'Chhapaak' makers to give credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer for inputs to film
A poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to a lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the film is based, for inputs she shared with them. Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by January 15.

The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, the producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking it to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat. The film was released in theatres on Friday.

While hearing the plea on Friday, the court had asked the filmmakers as to why they have not acknowledged the lawyer for inputs she shared with them. It had asked where was the difficulty to acknowledge the advocate and why did the makers even go to her seeking her inputs.

To this, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for film director Meghna Gulzar, had said there was no contract between the parties and seeking inputs did not confer any legal right on her to be acknowledged. Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing film producer Fox Star Studios, had said the trial court did not hear them before passing an order and an ad-interim ex-parte injunction was passed which is unusual.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for Bhat, had said she had fought the case for Laxmi pro-bono and was not seeking any publicity and she was approached by Gulzar to get some authenticity in the movie. He had Bhat's assistance was based on her communication with Gulzar that her contribution would be acknowledged.

The trial court, on Bhat's plea, had directed that the film 'Chhapaak' carry the line "Aparna Bhat continues to fight cases of sexual and physical violence against women during the screening of the film". The film producer challenged the trial court's order before the high court saying it was passed one day before the release of the film and if not vacated or modified, it will cause grave injustice and irreparable harm.

The producer sought setting aside the trial court's injunction order, saying it was passed without any notice or summons issued to them and they were not given an opportunity to contest it. Bhat, in her plea before the trial court, had said that despite representing Laxmi in courts for several years and helping in the movie-making, she was not given credit in the movie.

She had said the filmmakers took her help in the entire process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give the credit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Middleton leads Bucks to milestone win over Kings

Khris Middleton recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 127-106 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Eric Bledsoe scored 24 points and Donte DiVincenzo added a career-high 18 for the Bucks. G...

J&K seeks scientific action plan for development, conservation of rare medicinal plants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed the Medicinal Plant Board MPB to come up with a scientific action plan for development of the medicinal plant sector and conservation of rare, endangered plant species found in the Union Ter...

Finch's goal is to continue till 2023 World Cup if form and fitness permit

Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has set his sights on continuing playing till the 2023 World Cup, saying he would look to realise that goal if form and fitness permit. By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Finch will be 37.Id l...

Creation of CDS a 'very big step' towards integration of forces: Army chief

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a very big step towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success. He also asserted that allegiance to Constit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020