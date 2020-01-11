Left Menu
Cynthia Erivo says she declined to perform at BAFTAs over lack of diversity

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 11-01-2020 14:50 IST
  Created: 11-01-2020 14:50 IST
Cynthia Erivo, who was one of the actors of colour overlooked by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) during its nominations, says she has declined the film body's offer to perform at its annual award ceremony. The 33-year-old actor has been receiving critical acclaim for her turn as African-American abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman in "Harriet" and was expected to receive a nomination for BAFTA award for best actress.

But the BAFTA snubbed her when it announced its nominations, which is once again being led by all-white actors. The representation of women has also been appalling since no female filmmaker made it to the best director category. Talking to Extra TV, Erivo said she turned down the invite to perform at the ceremony as it did not represent the people of colour in the "right light".

"It felt like it was calling on me as an entertainer as opposed to a person who was a part of the world of film, and I think that it's important to make it known that it's not something you throw in as a party trick, you know?" the "Widows" star said. "I work hard and every single person of colour who is working in these films this year has worked really hard, and there are many of them who deserve to be celebrated. And no women directors, I was just like, 'C'mon'," she added.

The BAFTA, meanwhile, has said that it will conduct a "careful and detailed review" of its voting process in the wake of diversity row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

