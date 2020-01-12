'Space Camp' remake in works at Disney Plus

The popular 1980s space adventure drama "Space Camp" is getting a reboot at Disney Plus. "Saturday Night Live" scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell are penning the script of the project, which marks their feature writing debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Rickard is producing the movie which is being developed by Disney's live-action film division. The original film revolved around a group of teens attending an astronaut camp near Cape Canaveral, Florida. It starred Lea Thompson, Kelly Preston and Tate Donovan.

The movie also marked the theatrical feature debut of young Joaquin Phoenix, then going by the name Leaf Phoenix.

