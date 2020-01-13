Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5; Ford Mustang sells for $3.4 million and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Sam Mendes' "1917" marched to box office victory, earning a solid $36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of wide release. Universal and DreamWorks' World War I drama also defeated Disney's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker," the final chapter in the sequel trilogy that has ruled box office charts since debuting in late December. The tentpole slid to second place, generating another $15 million for a domestic haul of $478 million.

Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt' sells for $3.4 million

The 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the classic car chase from the movie "Bullitt, one of the most famed cars from American cinema, sold for $3.4 million at auction in Florida on Friday, Mecum Auctions said. It was the highest price ever paid for a Ford Mustang at auction, according to David Morton, marketing manager for the auction house in Kissimmee, near Orlando. The buyer has not been publicly identified.

Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix join climate protesters outside U.S. Congress

Veteran activist and actor Jane Fonda was joined by fellow Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen at the foot of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Friday, where they demanded action on climate change alongside other protesters. "The climate crisis makes our nation and all nations less secure," said Fonda, sporting a red hat as she was cheered on by a crowd that included Sheen.

Rapper Dave and singer Capaldi lead BRIT Award nominations

Rapper Dave and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards with four nods each, in a new, slimmed-down list of prizes at Britain's top pop music honors. Both will contest the same categories at next month's ceremony: male solo artist, best new artist, song of the year and Mastercard album of the year.

Independent film festival in China shuts, says 'impossible' to pursue independence

One of China's longest-running and largest independent film festivals has suspended operations "indefinitely", with the organizers saying it was now "impossible" to organize a festival with a "purely independent spirit". The China Independent Film Festival (CIFF), which was established in the eastern city of Nanjing in 2003 and has held 14 sessions so far, made the announcement late on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.