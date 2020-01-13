Melanie Laurent to pen, direct female-driven thriller 'The Mad Women's Ball'

French star-filmmker Melanie Laurent is set to write and direct period thriller "The Mad Women's Ball". Based on the award-winning novel by Victoria Mas, the film will be backed by Legende Films, reported Variety.

Set in the 19th century against major historical events, the adaptation will follow a woman unfairly institutionalized at the Salpetriere hospital, who manages to escape. According to Goldman, the film will be a powerful, cinematic and engaging thriller about "the injustice that these women faced during that time".

The audience will be "rooting for this strong character who sets herself free", he added. The film might shoot in French or English.

Laurent is about to direct sister duo Dakota and Elle Fanning in "The Nightingale" , a World War II drama set in Paris. Lauren was most recently seen in Netflix's "6 Underground".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.