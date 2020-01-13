Varun Dhawan's 'Mr Lele' to release on January 1, 2021

Director-actor duo Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with another entertainer "Mr Lele" on January 1, 2021. The duo have previously collaborated on blockbusters "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" .

Dharma Productions, the banner behind the "Dulhania" franchise, is producing "Mr Lele" as well. The release date of the film and the first look poster of Varun were shared on Twitter on Monday by the Karan Johar-led production banner.

There were reports that the movie will feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, but the makers have not made any formal announcement yet. Varun will next be seen in "Street Dancer 3D", which is scheduled to be released on January 24. He is also working on Sriram Raghavan's Arun Khetarpal biopic.

